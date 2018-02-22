On the list, we find the former Barça coach Luis Enrique, currently without a team. Another Spanish man, Mikel Arteta, currently the assistant manager of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. And lastly, Patrick Vieira (New York City), Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus) and Joachim Löw (Germany).



The club's top shareholder, Stan Kroenke, is very open towards the possibility of signing Luis Enrique. However, Enrique has asked for a very high salary, which currently is stopping the Gunners from hiring him.

Furthermore, according to the Daily Mail, the option of signing a young profile is getting stronger. Therefore, Vieira and Arteta are in a good position, while Hoffenheim's manager Julian Nagelsmann could be a possibility, although he isn't on the current wish list.

Arsenal are yet to decide the replacement for Arsene Wenger, who is leaving at the ends of the season. However, they have narrowed the list of candidates down to five.