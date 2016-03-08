Arsenal may need to look elsewhere than Sevilla

Recent reports had linked them to former Interista Ever Banega, but it looks like the Argentina international doesn’t want to move.

Marca claim that the midfielder - who made two assists in the World Cup - doesn’t want to leave the Sanchez Pizjuan. He has two years left on his deal, and doesn’t exclude tacking another year.

The Sevilla man returned to Andalucia last season after an unsuccessful campaign with Inter, but speculation was rife that he would look positively upon a move which would reunite him with Unai Emery.

The pair won two Europa League titles together before Banega jumped ship to Milan… while Emery pocketed a third straight EL when the Argentine was away.

Banega, 30, was one of the rare shining lights for Argentina in Russia, setting up Leo Messi for the Albiceleste’s opener against Nigeria in the 2-1 group stage win.