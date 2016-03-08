From Spain: Atletico consider Dortmund striker as Cavani’s alternative
02 January at 17:00Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are considering making a move for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund’s striker Paco Alcacer, as per Bild cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Madrid-based club have been in the market to sign a striker in order to bolster their attacking unit and have been constantly linked with a move for French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani.
As per the latest report, Atletico are also considering the name of Alcacer as an alternative to Cavani who is likely to cost around €40 million.
