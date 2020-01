From Spain: Atletico consider Dortmund striker as Cavani’s alternative

Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are considering making a move for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund’s striker Paco Alcacer, as per Bild cited by Calciomercato.com The Madrid-based club have been in the market to sign a striker in order to bolster their attacking unit and have been constantly linked with a move for French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani.As per the latest report, Atletico are also considering the name of Alcacer as an alternative to Cavani who is likely to cost around €40 million.