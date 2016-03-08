From Spain: Atletico interested in Inter target Giroud
06 December at 09:20Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per AS.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after failing to cement his place in the starting XI since the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard in the summer who has preferred young Tammy Abraham as the number one striker at Stamford Bridge.
In the recent past, there have been reports that the 33-year-old has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe including Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.
However, as per the latest report, Spanish side Atletico are also interested in signing Giroud as a replacement of injured Diego Costa who is also expected to leave the club in the near future.
It is believed that Chelsea are also willing to let the World Cup winning striker—who is in the final year of his contract—leave the club in January for as low as €5 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments