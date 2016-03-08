From Spain: Atletico Madrid 'close' to dealing Napoli blow in James Rodriguez pursuit
14 July at 10:30James Rodriguez seemed to be on his way to Napoli but according to latest reports from Spain, in particular, Marca, it seems that the Colombian prefers to join Atletico Madrid, with the report saying that a deal is 'close to materializing'.
And, according to the same report, it is the own midfielder who has apparently refused the interest of Napoli in his services because of his determined will to play at Atletico and to stay and live in Madrid, a city where he defended the colours of Real Madrid before leaving on loan to Bayern Munich.
The Colombian international played the last two seasons in Germany mainly due to the bad relationship between himself and Zinedine Zidane. The return of the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu closed the door to James to play for the Los Blancos once again, which is why Real Madrid are now negotiating his sale with their cross-city rivals.
