From Spain: Atletico Madrid considering Piatek move
30 December at 13:00Season below expectations for Krzysztof Piatek and for all of AC Milan. More was expected from the Rossoneri, in particular, from those players who had done very well a year ago, like the Polish attacker.
The player had a great impact in Serie A with Genoa and signed for Milan in January where he continued to score but this season is different. Piatek has scored only one goal from open play so far and the offensive department of Milan is struggling greatly, which is why the club chose to bring back Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Now, Piatek's future is uncertain. There have been reports about the interest of Fiorentina and Genoa as well as interest from Germany. Now, AS in Spain reports that Atletico Madrid has put Piatek on the list of potential reinforcements for the attack. Their number one target is Edinson Cavani but there are also alternatives.
Other names that interest the Colchoneros are Cedric Bakambu, Paco Alcacer, Dries Mertens and former Milan attacker Patrick Cutrone. Coach Simeone wants a new forward in January and the management intends to please him.
