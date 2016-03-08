From Spain: Atletico Madrid eye Serie A strikers

Atletico Madrid is looking for a bomber in summer, someone who knows the back of the net like the back of their own hand. At the moment, all eyes are on Piatek of Milan and Belotti of Torino.

The news does not come as a surprise as Atletico Madrid don't exactly boast the attacking numbers to gloat about this season. Only 16 goals scored in the league, and -6 points from the top.



These are the starting numbers of Atletico Madrid's season. In the capital, Simeone has to deal with a problem which is putting the ball in the back of the net, which inevitably reflects on the team's results. For this reason, the leadership of the Colchoneros is working to give El Cholo a '9' of pure striking talent.



After the departure of Griezmann and Diego Costa's injury, President Cerezo himself admitted: "If we need to buy, we will buy".



The first names are already on the plate. According to reports from AS.

Simeone's favorite is Rodrigo, the Valencia striker, but the operation appears complicated. As an alternative, Atletico evaluates Edinson Cavani, whose contract with the PSG expires and is closed by the arrival of Icardi. Another hot name is that of Krzyzstof Piatek, who this season seems to have lost the effectiveness that Milan had hired him for last year . The last name still comes from Italy: Andrea Belotti , for whom the Colchoneros are ready to offer 35 million.



Anthony Privetera