From Spain: Atletico Madrid interested in signing Arsenal striker
10 March at 15:30Spanish side Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Madrid based club already considered the 28-year-old Frenchman in the January transfer window, after Diego Simeone’s failed attempt to sign Paris Saint Germain striker Edison Cavani. The club are looking for a new striker to lead the line, following on from Frenchman Antoine Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona last summer, with Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata both disappointing this season.
Lacazette, who is contracted to the Gunners until 2022, has made 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1793 minutes. In that time, he’s scored nine goals and provided three assists, struggling to maintain a consistent rate of scoring. Between Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton in December to their 4-0 win over Newcastle in February, the Frenchman failed to score a single league goal.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments