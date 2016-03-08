From Spain: Atletico Madrid ready to give up on unsettled forward Lemar
12 December at 20:00Spanish side Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for French forward Thomas Lemar, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Marca via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Madrid based club are ready to give up on the 24-year-old French winger, whose performances with the club have consistently disappointed since his arrival from Ligue 1 side Monaco in the summer of 2018. Last season Lemar made 43 appearances for Atletico Madrid, scoring three goals and providing six assists across all competitions.
This season has been even worse for the 24-year-old Frenchman. He has failed to score a single goal or provide an assist in 19 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, pushing the club to consider letting him leave for a lower price in the upcoming January transfer window, despite the fact that his contract expires with the club in 2023. Lemar won the World Cup with France last year.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments