From Spain: Barça came to agreement with Griezmann in March
31 May at 22:15According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Barcelona would have already reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, back in March of this year.
Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for several seasons now; taking to his own TV show named 'The Decision' to reveal whether he would be staying in Madrid or moving to Catalonia. Eventually, Griezmann revealed his decision to stay and signed a new contract with Los Colchoneros.
