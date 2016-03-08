From Spain: Barca close door for Vidal’s departure in January
25 November at 17:20Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have decided that veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal will not leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past where manager Antonio Conte was eager to work with the midfielder again after spending successful time during his managerial days at Juventus.
As per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy have made it clear to the Inter’s counterparts that Vidal is extremely essential for the team’s cause and therefore he will not be allowed to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.
The news will be a disappointing one for Conte in particular who saw the former Bayern Munich midfielder as a perfect fit to bolster the midfield.
Vidal has been at Barca since the summer of 2018 and till now has represented the Catalan-based outfit in 65 matches in all competition, scoring seven goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments