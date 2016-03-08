From Spain: Barca cool down Griezmann interest, Atletico star meets PSG owner to finalize talks
09 June at 11:45Antoine Griezmann's future is once again in the balance, as the player will leave Atletico Madrid this summer. Many sources have been reporting of his move to Barcelona being all but confirmed, with the Blaugrana only waiting for July 1 when the Frenchman's release clause will be lowered to 120 million euros. However, his move to the Nou Camp currently does not seem as certain as before.
According to Sport, rumours are growing that Griezmann has reached an agreement with PSG to become Edinson Cavani's replacement in the capital of France. It is even claimed that the Atletico Madrid star has already met PSG's owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and that the agreement is complete.
The rejection of the transfer both in the dressing room and among many fans, who whistled Griezmann when he played at the Nou Camp the last time, would have been the reason why the player would have decided to go to PSG instead of Barcelona.
Thus, Barcelona's interest in Griezmann has cooled down considerably due to the facts mentioned above. The Spanish paper adds that it would be a huge risk to invest 120 million euros in an asset that is not seen well in the dressing room, which is why the club has been working on other alternatives on the market.
