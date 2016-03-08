From Spain: Barca interested in signing Inter’s Sensi in summer of 2020
26 December at 14:40Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s midfielder Stefano Sensi in the summer of 2020, as per Sport cited by sempreinter.com.
The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and is currently on a season-long loan from league rivals Sassuolo.
As per the latest report, Barca are interested in making a move for Sensi in the summer transfer window of 2020 as they continue to overhaul the squad which is ageing with every passing season.
Another reason for Barca’s move for the Italy international is the expected departure of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic in the next two transfer windows.
Sensi has represented the Milan-based club in 11 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score three goals along with providing four assists.
The central midfielder is the second Inter player to have been linked with Barcelona after striker Lautaro Martinez.
