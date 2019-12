From Spain: Barca interested in signing Inter’s Skriniar

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s centre-back Milan Skriniar, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com The Catalan-based club are struggling in the defensive department in the ongoing campaign and are looking set to lose defender Samuel Umtiti in the mid-season transfer window as he is looking to leave the club in order to get first-team football.Therefore, as per the latest report, Barca have reignited their interest in Skriniar who has been highly-rated in the football community.The 24-year-old is the second Inter player to have attracted Barca’s interest after striker Lautaro Martínez.Skriniar has been with the Milan-based club since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €34 million.Since then, the Slovakia international has represented his current club in 107 matches in all competition where he has managed to score four goals along with providing three assists.