From Spain: Barca interested in signing Milan’s target Olmo in January
07 December at 09:40Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb’s star midfielder Dani Olmo in the January transfer window, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is becoming a hot property in Europe with series of impressive performances for his current club and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the Italian Serie A including AC Milan, Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Barcelona are also interested in signing Olmo and are ready to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
Olmo is a Barcelona’s academy product and has already spent time with the Catalan-based outfit’s youth, U17 and U18 teams in the past.
The Spain international has been with Zagreb since the summer of 2014 when he moved from Barca’s U18 team on a free transfer.
Till now, Olmo has represented his current club’s senior team in 122 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 32 goals and provided 28 assists.
