From Spain: Barca man claims he is leaving to join Ronaldo at Juventus
11 May at 14:30Jasper Cillessen has been all but frozen out of the Barcelona squad. With the strong performances of primary goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen enough to block the Dutchman out of the Catalan giants' first team.
Now, according to what has been reported by Gol Diario, Cillessen has expressed an interest in joining Juventus and 'leaving to join Cristiano Ronaldo'. The Spanish outlet suggests that Cillessen has had enough with playing a bit-part role to Ter Stegen.
Juventus, meanwhile, are reportedly unhappy with the performances of Mattia Perin as their back-up goalkeeper to Polish number one Wojciech Szczesny. Therefore, the links to Cillessen could be concrete and the Bianconeri could sign the Dutch shot stopper to serve as their back-up for next season.
