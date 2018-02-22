In

According

Barcelona are moving forward with their plans to extend Sergi Busquets, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The midfielder was believed to be falling out of love with the Catalans, and was linked to moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side is particularly interested in adding the midfield metronome, with the talk claiming that the Blaugrana couldn’t afford to offer the 29-year-old a new deal because of their expensive signing of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé, as well as the new contract given to Lionel Messi.

According to TV3, however, president Josep Bartomeu has met with his midfield icon, and it appears that the two sides have reached an agreement in principle for a new deal taking Busquets into 2023, which would include a release clause of €200 million.

The announcement is expected in the coming days, possibly even in the next few hours.