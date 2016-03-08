From Spain: Barca’s Vidal pushing for exit after El Clásico exclusion
19 December at 10:35Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal is pushing for an exit from the club in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club and has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, after being excluded from the starting XI in the El Clásico against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Vidal is furious with the management and is now looking for an exit in the mid-season transfer window.
The news will be a good one for Inter’s hierarchy and in particular for their manager Antonio Conte who is looking to sign the former Bayern Munich midfielder in order to bolster the squad for the rest of the campaign.
Vidal has been at Barca since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Bayern for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
