From Spain: Barcelona agree personal terms with Man Utd target
20 June at 14:45Reports from Spain say that Barcelona target Clement Lenglet has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Nou Camp based outfit.
Legnlet's performances for Sevilla last season were impressive enough to attract the attention of multiple clubs across Europe. He made 35 La Liga appearances last season, scoring thrice too.
Spanish daily Sport report that Lenglet has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and has said yes a five-year long contract offer.
Sevilla demand a 35 million euros fee for the player and while Barcelona have drawn strong links with the player, agreeing personal terms could go a long way in helping the Catalans in sealing a deal for the French defender.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
