From Spain: Barcelona and Neymar reach agreement in principle, negotiations with PSG ongoing
25 June at 12:30Neymar could soon return to the club where he began his career in Europe - Barcelona. As reported by Sport, the Brazilian has reached a verbal agreement in principle with the Blaugrana on a contract for the next five seasons.
The desire of Neymar to return to the Camp Nou is so big that he has already accepted the conditions offered by Josep Maria Bartomeu without hesitation. It took little time for the agreement to be reached and the attacker has agreed to cut is current salary almost half.
Neymar currently earns 36.8 million euros per season in Paris. He is the second best-paid footballer in the world, after Lionel Messi. If a move to Barcelona would materialize, the player would earn a salary of about 24 million euros net per season, an amount close to the one he received before leaving.
The agreement between Neymar and Barcelona is a big step forward for the definitive signing of the Brazilian but the more complicated part of the negotiations will be to reach an agreement with PSG. The bad relations between the two clubs makes the operation difficult and two intermediaries are carrying out the negotiations on behalf of the clubs.
