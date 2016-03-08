From Spain: Barcelona approach former Juve manager Allegri to replace Valverde
13 January at 18:00Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have approached the former Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ manager Massimiliano Allegri to replace Ernesto Valverde on the bench at the Camp Nou, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 52-year-old has been out of a job ever since leaving the Turin-based outfit in the summer of 2019 after spending five successful seasons there where he guided the club to five back-to-back league titles and also finished runners-up twice in the UEFA Champions League.
As per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy have approached Allegri to replace Valverde on the bench of the Spanish champions after receiving a rejection from their number-one target Xavi.
The former midfielder emerged as the top candidate to replace the 55-year-old after the Catalan-based club suffered a shocking exit in the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid.
However, recent reports suggested that Xavi has rejected those offers as he is not interested in taking the job mid-season.
