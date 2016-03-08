From Spain: Barcelona consider club legend as next manager
01 October at 20:30Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly considering appointing former player Thierry Henry as the new manager.
El Chiringuito state that the Barca board's doubts about Ernesto Valverde are now increasing and they could soon part ways with the former Athletic Bilbao boss.
The outlet also states that they are considering appointing Thierry Henry as the next manager once Valverde gets the sack.
