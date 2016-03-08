From Spain: Barcelona considering making move for Milan’s Piatek in January
20 January at 17:10Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are considering making a move for Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piątek in the ongoing transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan-based club are short on attacking options after a serious injury ruled out first-choice striker Luis Suarez for at least four months.
For this purpose, as per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy will sit together on Monday as they are evaluating the possibility of making a move for Piątek in the January transfer window.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović as a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end on December 31st.
Piątek has been at Milan since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
