From Spain: Barcelona have 'blocked' Inter superstar, while Neymar...

16 March at 11:00Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona is set to be the next big transfer saga of the summer. As reported by Sport, the Blaugrana's sporting management met with the president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, once the January market closed and they discussed the possibility of signing the Inter Milan superstar.
Bartomeu believes that Barcelona needs a new top star to revitalize the team and the Argentine could be the ideal goalscorer for the team. At the meeting, the technical secretariat updated him on the steps and it was assumed that the situation is under control pending the final assault.
They have been talking for months with the nearby environment of Lautaro, convinced that the player's word will be key in this matter, well above Inter. They are convinced that the Argentine wants to make the leap forward and listen to offers. Real Madrid tempted him, but Lautaro prefers to play for Barca alongside Lionel Messi. It is a firm decision and one that Florentino Perez is already aware of.
The Blaugrana have convinced Lautaro about the future sports project but it is also true the attacker wants and offer that fits his value. Barca have not yet spoken about the economic issue and the Coronavirus pandemic has, for now, paralyzed efforts.
The main problem that the Catalans are encountering is the inclusion of Premier League teams in the race. The Argentine rejected an approach from Manchester United but his environment listened to Chelsea and Manchester City, with Barcelona aware that one of these two clubs has presented an offer that is totally out of the market.
For Lautaro, however, the Premier League is not a priority at the moment, although the situation can change. Meanwhile, Inter will respect Lautaro's decision, although they do not intend to lower the price. The player has a release clause set at 111 million euros in the first 15 days of July. Barcelona believe that it is too high and hope to lower the price by including technical counterparts, with Arturo Vidal being the most likely option.
At the moment, Barca have prioritized the Lautaro operation over that of Neymar. At the club, they believe that there will be no money for both, although an attempt could be made for both under the right conditions.
With Lautaro, the negotiation is much more agile and that gives him an advantage over Neymar. It is advanced and the time has come for Barcelona to try and close the deal. There is optimism but it will not be easy for the Catalans.
