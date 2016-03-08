As reported by the Spanish newspaper AS, the Catalan club are under investigation for their negotiations with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, whose contract expires in 2022.

In fact, the rules in place allow clubs to negotiate with players that have less than six months on their contracts, not having to ask the owners for permission.

With that said, as it's been stated by Atletico Madrid before that Barcelona have acted unprofessionally in their statements regarding Griezmann, the club could now face another transfer ban after the one in 2014. However, this time, the penalty could be much more severe. Instead of just one year, Barcelona could receive a two-year transfer ban, which would see them blocked for four transfer periods.

According to the latest reports out of Spain, Barcelona could face yet another transfer ban soon, as FIFA reportedly are investigating one of their negotiations.