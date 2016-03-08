From Spain: Barcelona join race for Juventus and Man Utd target
27 October at 12:30Kai Havertz has emerged as one of the most highly rated midfielders in Europe. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is showing glimpses of real talent and potential and has long-since attracted the interest of some top clubs around Europe, most notably Bayern Munich.
Havertz, 20, has scored twice and assisted once in eight Bundesliga games this season but is showing a real intellectual maturity for his age. As well as Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United have been named as primary suitors for the German midfielder, all of the listed clubs keen on signing the starlet.
Now, as has been reported by Spanish portal fichajes.net, Barcelona have joined the race for the highly-rated German and are ready to go head-to-head with the other interested parties in an attempt to sign him.
This may put an end to Juventus' interest, with reports suggesting that the Bianconeri are not prepared to enter a bidding war for Havertz's signature, instead wishing to focus allocation of funds on more cost-effective options, in addition to signing a star striker considered the 'next Ronaldo'.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments