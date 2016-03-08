From Spain: Barcelona looking to sign RB Leipzig star Werner this month
21 January at 19:00Barcelona are rapidly looking to sign a new forward, following the injury to Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. The top name on their list of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Catalan club are planning to spend the remaining ten days of the transfer window working on a potential deal that could see the 23-year-old German striker make the switch from Leipzig to Barcelona. Suarez suffered a knee injury earlier this month that will require surgery, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.
Werner, who is contracted to Leipzig until 2023, has made 26 appearances across all competitions for a total of 2088 minutes so far this season. In that time, the 23-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists, helping the club to the top of the league table. Leipzig are currently four points ahead of Bayern Munich.
Apollo Heyes
