From Spain: Barcelona looking to snatch Ajax starlet next summer
10 October at 13:40Barcelona are in constant search for new reinforcements and have currently very clearly identified the position which is the biggest weakness. The goal of the Blaugrana is to sign a right-footed centre-back for next season and Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax would be on top of the list of targets.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch international is the wished addition to the Catalan squad also as a rotational option for Gerard Pique, who is turning 32 in February. The Spaniard is also the only right-footed centre-back in the team, which badly needs variety and options on the bench.
De Ligt, who played a Europa League final at the age of 17 against Manchester United, has been on Barcelona's list of goals for some time now. The Catalan team has been interested in him and Frenkie De Jong from Ajax, but now it seems that De Ligt is the bigger necessity for Valverde's side.
De Jong is also a player who Barcelona like a lot, but the current priority is to reinforce the defence, confirming that De Ligt is ahead of his teammate in terms of preferences as of now.
