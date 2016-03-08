From Spain: Barcelona make contact for Inter star
29 September at 11:35Reports from Spain suggest that Spanish giants FC Barcelona have made fresh contact with Inter Milan to sign Milan Skriniar.
Skriniar has been one of Serie A's best players since he joined the nerazzurri from Sampdoria last summer for a fee of 20 million euros. And the Slovak was arguably Inter's best player last season, appearing 40 times in the league, scoring four times.
While Skriniar had been linked with moves to Man United and Man City, Mundo Deportivo state that Barcelona have made fresh contact to sign Skriniar, as they see him as the perfect alternative if Matthijs de Ligt doesn't join from Ajax.
It is said that Barcelona have contacted Skriniar's intermediaries to know about his willlingness to leave Inter, who are accelerating talks to hand the defender a new deal at the club with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2022.
Skriniar is a right-footed centre-back and Barcelona are looking for exactly that kind of a player who can replace Gerard Pique at right centre-back.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
