From Spain: Barcelona make enquiry for Inter star
29 October at 15:45Stefano Sensi has emerged as one of Inter Milan's best players under Antonio Conte so far this season. Having signed from Sassuolo in the summer, it has taken little time for the Italian midfielder to impress in Nerazzurri colours and this explosion of talent has not gone unnoticed.
In fact, according to what has been reported by Spanish sport outlet Sport, Barcelona have enquired into the availability of Sensi; the Catalan giants having tracked the player since his days at Sassuolo. After his strong start to the season and impressive performance for Inter against Barcelona, the La Liga outfit have taken even more interest in the player and asked the club if he was on the market during the recent summit between Inter and Barcelona in regards to several market interests - Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal among the high-profile names discussed.
However, Inter issued a hands-off warning, stating their intent to keep a hold of Sensi. Despite this, if an astronomical offer were to come in from Barca for the midfielder, the Nerazzurri would be left with no choice but to re-evaluate their stance.
