From Spain: Barcelona make last-ditch attempt to sabotage Juve move for De Ligt

15 July at 13:30
Matthijs de Ligt is just steps away from being a Juventus player. In an interview with the press today, Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag has said that "​We knew for a long time that [De Ligt's departure] would happen, it's good that it happens now."

Juventus have been frontrunners for some time; having already reached an agreement with De Ligt and his agent, and now just working on the finalities with his current club, Ajax. 

However, reports from Mundo Deportivo have suggested that La Liga giants FC Barcelona have made a last-ditch attempt to sabotage De Ligt's move from Ajax to Juventus; similarly to how they snatched away Malcom from Roma and Arturo Vidal from Inter Milan last summer.

This being said, De Ligt's agreement with Juventus is total and it would have to take a real surprise for anything to change at this point. The Dutch starlet will be a player of the Bianconeri and will likely complete a move within the coming weeks.

