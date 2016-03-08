From Spain: Barcelona make move for Milan target Dani Olmo
31 December at 16:25Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have made a move for Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb’s star midfielder Dani Olmo, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Barcelona have made an initial offer to acquire the services of the Spain international in the near future as they are looking to overhaul the ageing midfield.
If the deal will go through, Olmo will return to the Catalan-based club after a gap of more than five years as he left Barca’s U18 team in July 2014.
Olmo has started playing for Zagreb’s senior team in January 2015 and since then has represented the club in 124 matches in all competitions, managing to score 34 goals along with providing 28 assists.
