From Spain: Barcelona man says he will join Roma
15 November at 21:15It is no secret that Roma have made Rafinha one of their targets for the upcoming two transfer windows, with sporting director Monchi adding him to his wish list. According to reports from Spain, the midfielder himself seems to have done the same.
As reported by Diario Gol, Rafinha has revealed to his friend that 'I will go to Monchi'.
The Brazilian's contract expires in 2020, and with Arthur performing fantastically well, there has been little space left for Rafinha. Therefore, a move is certainly on the cards, and Roma are seemingly very interested.
Rafinha spent last season (from January) on loan at Inter, and he was a success almost straight away. However, the Nerazzurri failed to reach an agreement with Barcelona on the transfer fee, with the buy-out clause being deemed too high by the San Siro side.
