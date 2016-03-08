From Spain: Barcelona observing Juve midfielder - why a deal is difficult
03 April at 17:00
Rodrigo Bentancur is one of the players that has improved a lot under the management of Maurizio Sarri. The Uruguayan midfielder has been deployed everywhere in the midfield: director, left and right midfielder, proving his impressive versatility as a player.
According to reports from Spanish outlet AS (via IlBianconero.com), Barcelona are keeping tabs on Bentancur, as they are looking for a player to replace Rakitic and Vidal. The duo are destined to leave the Catalan side at the end of the season, with several clubs interested.
In addition to the Uruguayan, who seems to be the first choice, Barcelona also have Inter's Barella and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz on their list of targets for the midfield. With regards to the Juve man, a deal remains difficult due to one reason in particular.
When they sold Bentancur to the Turin side, Boca Juniors added a 50% resell clause in the deal, meaning Juventus would miss out on half of the transfer fee. Therefore, a sale is hard to imagine.
