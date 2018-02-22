From Spain: Barcelona ‘optimistic’ about chances of keeping Man Utd target
15 May at 21:10According to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper Sport, one of Barcelona’s main priorities ahead of this summer’s transfer window is to strengthen the centre of their defence.
Barça’s frailties were exposed once again at the weekend as they capitulated against Levante, eventually losing the match 5-4. Indeed, key figures within the club know that they must work hard on this front if they are to compete in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League next season.
There is a growing sense of optimism surrounding their chances of tying French internationalist Samuel Umtiti to a new deal, despite interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Sevilla stopper Clément Lenglet has been identified as an ideal addition given his excellent positional sense and technical ability. The need to strengthen at the back has been escalated somewhat by the inconsistent form of Yerry Mina, who arrived from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January.
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
