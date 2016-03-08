In fact, the French midfielder has refused to renew his contract with PSG, despite several offers from the latter. Therefore, the French side will be looking to sell Rabiot this summer, as his current contract expires in 2019.

In the race for the midfielder's services, we find the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan. However, the Italian transfer window has already closed, and thus a move to Italy would only be a possibility in January at earliest.

With that said, Barcelona hold a slight advantage in the race. Furthermore, the Spanish side are reportedly willing to make a move this summer, and not wait until his contract expires next year. As reported by Mundo Deprtivo, a €50m offer is being prepared.