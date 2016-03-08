From Spain: Barcelona pull out of De Ligt chase
22 June at 18:35Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly pulled out of the chase to sign Matthijs de Ligt.
The 19-year-old Dutch youngster has become one of the most wanted stars in Europe and his performances for Ajax and the Dutch national team have helped attract the attention many clubs across Europe. Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and Man United have been linked with a move.
Marca though, now state that Barca have pulled out of the race for De Ligt as they have concerns about how they would have to spend on the player's possible signing.
The operation will cost Barcelona over 200 million euros- the 75 million euros fee for the player and a wage of around 12 million euros a season plus more add-ons in the deal with Ajax. Mino Raiola will also claim 20 percent of the fee as commission.
Josep Maria Bartomeu has decided to withdraw from the chase because of that and this has handed Juventus and PSG are clearer path in the race for the Dutch defender.
Go to comments