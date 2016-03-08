From Spain: Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann will cost over €120m
09 July at 22:35According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's pursuit of French forward Antoine Griezmann will cost them over 120 million euros.
The Frenchman's release clause is set at the 120 mark but taxes of €25m will raise the total cost to €145m.
The deal is taking longer than expected, however, with Atletico ready to milk the deal for all the cash they possibly can.
