From Spain: Barcelona receive offer for Juve and Tottenham target
13 June at 13:45Barcelona have reportedly received an offer for their out of favour midfielder Andre Gomes.
The Portuguese star is expected to leave the Nou Camp in the summer and several European clubs are being linked with welcoming his services.
Juventus tried to sign Andre Gomes several times but the Old Lady has never managed to wrap up a deal with Barcelona.
Tottenham are now believed to be in pole position to sign the talented centre midfielder who, however, failed to live up to expectations during his two-year spell in Cataluña.
Andre Gomes’ new agent is likely to play a key role in Gomes’ move to North London (read the details).
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already received an offer for their midfielder. Barcelona want to sell the player but they could also decide to offload the player on loan with option to buy.
The La Liga giants signed Andre Gomes two years ago from Valencia for € 35 million.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments