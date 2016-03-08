In fact, the Catalan side have already followed the striker live, through Ariedo Braida, who works as a consultant for the club. However, as stated by the report, Barcelona will continue to monitor Piatek before going any further, as there's quite a difference between the pressure at Genoa and Barcelona. The likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus and Roma have already shown their interest from the 23-year-old, who joined Genoa this summer. Spanish giants Barcelona have now also joined the race, as revealed by Mundo Deportivo

It is believed that Genoa will ask for more than €60m, which would be a good profit since they only paid €4.5m this summer.

Krzysztof Piątek has become the leading sensation of European football. After scoring 13 goals in nine official matches with Genoa (nine in Serie A and four in Coppa Italia), the Polish striker has attracted the interest of several big European teams.