From Spain: ‘Barcelona said no to Mbappe’

In fact, as claimed by a former agent close to Barcelona, the Catalan club decided not to enter any negotiations for the French star, even though they were offered his services.

"On 5 August, I offered Mbappé to Barcelona. He was ignored and now I think this mistake will haunt Barça's next 10 years. Kylian would have liked to play with Messi," Josep Maria Minguella stated.

Mbappe has had a flying start to this season, following his success with France at the World Cup, helping them take home the trophy. Thus far this season, he's bagged 13 goals in the same amount of games for PSG, while contributing to an additional six.

