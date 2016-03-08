From Spain: Barcelona star tells Suarez Juve want to sign him
11 June at 13:55Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has reportedly told Luis Suarez that Serie A giants Juventus are after him.
It is said that the Old Lady are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and a host of players are being eyed in that attempt. Ivan Rakitic has drawn links with Juventus over the last few weeks and there was also talk of an offer from the bianconeri.
Don Balon say that Rakitic has told Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez that the Old Lady are after him and will make a move for him after the World Cup.
It is said that it will take about 70 million euros for Juventus to sign Rakitic.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
