From Spain: Barcelona starlet rejected AC Milan move
28 December at 17:15Barcelona's Carlos Alena completed a loan move to Betis today, despite having numerous offers on the table. According to Mundo Deportivo, the one that tempted him most was that of AC Milan, who have freshly signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.
The Spanish paper adds that Paolo Maldini personally spoke with the player's father to transfer the interest of the Rossoneri to incorporate the player into their ranks. When the player told him that his idea was to return to Barcelona, the counteroffer was a loan deal with an option to buy after 18 months.
But Alena had no intention of leaving the Nou Camp beyond this season. And while Maldini spoke with his father, Betis coach Rubi transmitted to the player the idea of football he had and the role he could play in the team. Alena preferred to continue in the La Liga with a project in which the coach has a lot of weight.
Go to comments