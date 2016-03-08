From Spain: Barcelona still interested in Inter’s Martinez
22 November at 13:30Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are still interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s highly-rated striker Lautaro Martinez, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international is highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from the number of clubs in Europe including Barca in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy have compiled a list of four candidates—including Inter’s Martinez, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford—who can replace ageing striker Luis Suarez at the club in 2020.
Martinez has been at Inter since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Argentine outfit Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.
The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Milan-based club in the ongoing campaign where he has already scoring eight goals and provided three assists in just 16 matches in all competition.
