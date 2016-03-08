Uruguay’s win over Portugal in the knockout round of the World Cup featured several Serie A stars from last season, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, and Lucas Torreira all shining for La Celeste.The success against Portugal has made Uruguay a serious candidate to go on and win World Cup. In the Tabárez-coached national team, stars such as Suárez and Cavani still shine, but young midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is becoming more of a staple for both Juventus and Uruguay.According to Don Balón, following yesterday evening’s result, Barcelona are ready to renew their interest in the 21-year-old midfielder, taking advantage of the good relationship between him and teammate Luis Suárez with the hope of luring him to the Camp Nou.Bentancur has played in four matches so far in this World Cup (306 minutes) and has provided one assist. He averaged around 30 minutes of play time in the 20 Serie A matches he appeared in last season for Juve.