From Spain: Barcelona want to sell Rakitic; Juve at the window - the situation

Although the idea of swapping Bernardeschi for Rakitic was rejected by the Catalan side, they are pushing to find a new club for the midfielder before the transfer window closes. The player, however, would prefer moving in the summer to better evaluate the future.



His contract with Barcelona expires in June 2021, a reason that induces the Catalans to avoid the risk of dealing in June in a position of weakness. Perhaps, a swap will once again be the basis, but with Emre Can instead of Bernardeschi.