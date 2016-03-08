From Spain: Barcelona want to sell Rakitic; Juve at the window - the situation
29 January at 14:55Ivan Rakitic to Juventus? A very complicated operation, considering the importance of the player and the rather tight schedule from here to the deadline of the transfer window in Italy, set for 8 pm on Friday. However, it remains an idea.
According to the Spanish outlet Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Barcelona haven't completed scrapped the idea of selling the Croatian. And Juve is still the most likely destination for the midfielder, who doesn't top the pecking order at Camp Nou.
His contract with Barcelona expires in June 2021, a reason that induces the Catalans to avoid the risk of dealing in June in a position of weakness. Perhaps, a swap will once again be the basis, but with Emre Can instead of Bernardeschi.
Although the idea of swapping Bernardeschi for Rakitic was rejected by the Catalan side, they are pushing to find a new club for the midfielder before the transfer window closes. The player, however, would prefer moving in the summer to better evaluate the future.
His contract with Barcelona expires in June 2021, a reason that induces the Catalans to avoid the risk of dealing in June in a position of weakness. Perhaps, a swap will once again be the basis, but with Emre Can instead of Bernardeschi.
Go to comments