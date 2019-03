As reported by RAC 1, the defender will return to Valencia and the striker to Sassuolo, as the Catalan side won't redeem either of them. Boateng had a really successful spell with the Italian side before he moved to Spain, and his return might not be just bad news.

Arriving in January, to the amazement of many, Jeison Murillo and Kevin-Prince Boateng will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.