From Spain: Boost for Juventus and Real Madrid as Chelsea star heads for exit
29 October at 19:00According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante wants to leave the Premier League side at the end of the season.
This will come as good news for both Juventus and Real Madrid, who have shown an interest in signing Kante in the past.
However, Kante will not come cheap. The Frenchman has been a decisive element of Chelsea's team in recent years and if Juve or Real wish to pry him away from the Blues, it will likely cost a large amount of money.
