The midfielder arrived at Real Madrid last summer but has so far failed to cement his spot in the starting eleven. In fact, amid rumours linking him to a move, Diario Gol claims that he's already told his teammates that his future will be at AC Milan.



However, in the end, it will come down to Milan's financial situation. UEFA's verdict on the Rossoneri will be available on June 15, only then will Mirabelli know how to plan the mercato.



The Spaniard wants to return to playing consistently, leaving the Bernabeu side this summer. AC Milan are interested in his services and would the midfielder would fit the San Siro side perfectly, as Gattuso and Mirabelli earlier have revealed that they need a midfielder 'that can act as a replacement for both Kessie and Bonaventura'.