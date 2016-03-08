Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is still looking for a manager to replace Zinedine Zidane who resigned a couple of weeks ago leaving the Blancos in desperate need of a new, winning, manager.



The manager managed to win three Champions Leagues during his two-year and a half spell at the Bernabeu, an incredible achievement that will be very difficult to level for any other manager in the coming years.



Zidane has already claimed that he won’t be looking for a new club this summer whilst Real Madrid are still thinking of who the best replacement for Zidane could be.







​According to Marca (via Gazzetta) Conte is going to snub a move to the Bernabeu as he still under contract with Chelsea. The Italian doesn’t want to rescind his contract with Chelsea and is not even going to talk with Real Madrid as his deal with the Blues is still on.



The Spanish paper claims Jurgen Klopp and Clarence Seedorf are being monitored by Florentino Perez with the former Real Madrid star stocks’ raising day by day.



Seedorf refused to rule out a possible move to Real Madrid claiming: “I’d love to coach Real Madrid it would be an honour for me. Real Madrid is my home and I am available but I don’t want to create controversies. Real Madrid need to think about who could be the bet option for them because Zidane’s decision was only taken a few days ago.”



CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS